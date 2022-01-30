Celtic staying grounded amid Rangers hype - but one youngster is admired by his team-mates

Liel Abada leads the Celtic celebrations after the win over Dundee United.

In a cinch Premiership title race where every result counts, Celtic needed their young Israeli to step up and break down a resolute Dundee United rearguard, just hours after Rangers had dropped points in Dingwall with a 3-3 draw against Ross County. Celtic are now just two points behind their arch enemies going into Wednesday’s all important derby.

“It was a big win in terms of it being late on and we’re glad to get the three points,” said Celtic left-back Greg Taylor. “The gaffer’s always saying what a resolute team we are and most challenges that have been thrown at us we’ve dealt with them. So if it takes to whatever minute it took here, that’s how it is.

"The fans got a lift before the game [from the result in Dingwall], course they did, but we just try to focus on what we can do on the pitch.

Greg Taylor is looking forward to Celtic's clash against Rangers on Wednesday.

“We want to play out football and tried to play it, even though sometimes we didn’t reach the levels we know we can. But we kept on fighting until the last minute and we got the result. That’s what you have to do when you believe in the football we want to play, it’s part and parcel.”

This week’s derby is already being billed as season-defining, but Taylor is not pining hopes on one match. “Every game’s an opportunity, the manager’s massive on that,” continued Taylor. “He always tells us that you have a short career and not to waste as much as a second of it. So Wednesday night’s another one of those occasions when no one wants to waste a second of the opportunity.

“We just play our football, take each game as it comes and try not to waste any opportunities.

“You feel pressure every game at a club like this because of the demands made on it, but pressure creates diamonds, doesn’t it?

Abada fires past Benjamin Siegrist to give Celtic the winner.

“If we put on a good performance, then we’ll enjoy the pressure

“We don’t really look at league tables, we just focus on what the manager wants us to do.”

Taylor also reserved praise for matchwinner Abada, who at just 20-years-old is making a name for himself following a £3.6million move in the summer from Maccabi Petach Tikva.

“Liel’s really a quiet lad who’s done really well even since he’s come over,” Taylor said of the Israeli. “He’s had a lot of big moments so far this season and this was another one – he has a real talent for sniffing out goals like that and he took it really well.

“The gaffer’s big on the opposite winger being in the middle of the goals when balls are coming across because so many goals are scored in there and Liel’s so good at that side of things.

“Coming to a club this size, it does take time to adapt and to settle and we’ve seen that with a lot of players down the years. But you look at Liel – he scored in Europe in his first game and he’s really taken to the team and to the club. His numbers for someone so young are top drawer."