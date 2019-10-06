Celtic star set for new contract just 10 months after extension as club look to ward off interest

Have your say

Celtic have opened talks with Callum McGregor over a new contract.

The midfielder only signed his current deal last December, a contract which doesn't expire until 2023.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor. Picture: SNS

However, manager Neil Lennon wants to reward the player with a wage packet deserving on his standing within the team.

He told the Sunday papers: “We’re in talks at the minute, so we’re hoping to get that one finalised.

“There was interest in him, there was no question about that. That doesn’t surprise us.

“We held on to him and it’s important we do the right thing. The principled thing is to give him a new deal, he deserves it.”

Celtic are looking to fend off interest in their versatile midfielder after Leicester City - led by ex-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers - were credited with an interest.

