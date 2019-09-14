Celtic star set for debut as Neil Lennon names line-up for Hamilton clash

Celtic's £16m-rated winger Mohamed Elyounoussi is set to make his debut in Saturday's early kick-off against Hamilton.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard rules out move for former Juventus star, Rangers director of football quits post, Hibernian defender looking for kick-start, former Hearts player protests innocence - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill



Neil Lennon's side are three points clear at the top of the table as the Premiership resumes following the international break, with Hamilton sitting outside the top six on goal difference.

Elyounoussi hasn't played a league fixture since appearing for Southampton in a 3-0 defeat to West Ham at the end of last season, but Neil Lennon has vowed to help the Norwegian international to reignite his career at Parkhead.