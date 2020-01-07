Celtic star set for Championship switch, Rangers linked with £11.7m-rated ace, key Hearts figure told to leave, striker rejects Celtic - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Sinclair set for PNE talks

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is set to hold talks with Preston North End after leaving the Hoops' training camp in Dubai and could join the Deepdale outfit this month. (Daily Record)

Rangers eye Dutch master

Rangers have been linked with Feyenoord winger Steven Berghuis, who featured against the Gers in the Europa League. Dutch publication Soccernews.nl reckons the Ibrox side may be monitoring the 28-year-old wide man but given the Eredivisie side valued him at £18 million last year, the reports may be wide of the target. (Soccernews.nl)

Berra 'free to leave Hearts'

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has been told he is free to leave Hearts. The veteran defender was benched for the Jambos' 1-1 draw with Aberdeen last month and doesn't seem to feature in manager Daniel Stendel's plans. (The Sun)

Old Firm battle for Campbell

Celtic and Rangers are preparing to go head-to-head for the signature of highly-rated Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell. (Daily Express)

Genk make move for Celtic target

Genk have made a bid for reported Celtic target Ismaila Soro. The midfielder, currently with Bnei Yehuda in Israel, is valued at around £3 million by his club but the Belgians have tested the water with a £2.25 million offer. (Daily Record)

Laff: I'd love Hearts return

Kyle Lafferty insists he'd love a return to Hearts as he rubbished claims he was set to continue his career abroad. The striker said: "My first option would be Hearts and I’ve said previously that I’d jump at the chance to go back." (Daily Record)

Hearts to release Whelan

Hearts are set to officially part company with the Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan this week. He did not report for training yesterday and has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Daniel Stendel. The 35-year-old is now poised to be released despite his contract running until the end of the season. (Evening News)

One in, two out as Dons eye ex-Hibs ace

Aberdeen are hoping to strike a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch. The former Hibs man isn't a Black Cats regular and Derek McInnes is a known fan of the 25-year-old. Meanwhile, Ethan Ross has joined Dunfermline on loan and Stephen Gleeson is also likely to depart. (Daily Record)

Hibs keen on Sunderland trio but face competition from Dons and Robins

Hibs are reportedly keen on Sunderland duo Dylan McGeouch and Jon McLaughlin, as well as loan striker Marc McNulty, but face competition from Aberdeen for McGeouch while Swindon Town are keeping tabs on McNulty. (Various)