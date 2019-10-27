Celtic star eyed by EPL side as replacement for £80m man

Leicester City are interested in signing Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Norwegian played under Brendan Rodgers during their time together at Parkhead and the Foxes' boss is considering a reunion south of the border.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer in action against Lazio in the Europa League. Picture: SNS

Rodgers is in the market for a centre-back as he seeks a long-term replacement for captain Wes Morgan.

He is also looking to bolster at the position following the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United in a £80 million move this past summer.

Ajer has been at Celtic for over three years after moving from Start for a £650,000 fee.

An attacking midfielder in his homeland, Celtic converted him to a defender and he's been a star for Neil Lennon's side this campaign.