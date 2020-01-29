Celtic star begs to leave club, Hearts interested in former hero, Neil Lennon dismisses loan talk, Rangers ace staying put, ex-Celtic attacker linked with Hibs - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Craig Gordon has played just once for Celtic since September - a Europa League dead rubber against Cluj. Picture: SNS

Gordon wants to leave Celtic - interest from Hearts

Craig Gordon has begged Celtic to let him leave Parkhead before the end of the January window, with Hearts expressing an interest to re-sign their former star. It is understood Celtic would only be willing to let Gordon leave if they can bring in a replacement. Scott Bain, the understudy to Fraser Forster, is out injured. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard cancels plans to loan Polster

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called off plans to farm out Matt Polster. The 26-year-old has played his way back into Gerrard's plans with an impressive substitute display against Hearts on Sunday. (The Scotsman)

Lennon dismisses loan move

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has downplayed any possibility of snapping up a marquee signing on loan at the end of the January transfer window. (The Scotsman)

Hendry still believes in Celtic career

Jack Hendry still believes he can make a success of himself at Celtic after joining Melbourne City on loan for the rest of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers coach on January business

Gary McAllister has insisted Rangers will only add to their squad before Friday’s transfer deadline if they can secure a player capable of making an instant impact on their title challenge. (The Scotsman)

Hibs and Dons join Stewart race

Aberdeen and Hibs have both joined the race to sign Ross County striker Ross Stewart. The lanky attacker's situation is also being monitored by Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Stoke City. (Daily Record)

Berra not joining Salford

Axed Hearts captain Christophe Berra has turned down the chance to move to Salford City. (The Scotsman)

Ross coy on McGeady

Jack Ross didn't deny or confirm whether there was interest in bringing Aiden McGeady to Easter Road after the former Celtic winger attended the club's Scottish Cup win over Dundee United. (Evening News)

Saints join Shankland hunt

Southampton have joined Stoke City in a battle to land Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland before the end of the January transfer window. The English clubs are prepared to offer £3 million to sign the Scottish international. (Scottish Sun)