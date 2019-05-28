Celtic SLO hints at rescheduled 'treble treble' parade

Celtic fans could yet get the chance to celebrate their team's 'treble treble' with an open-top bus parade, according to supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor.

READ MORE - The incredible stats behind Celtic's unprecedented treble treble

Saturday's celebrations after the 2-1 win over Hearts were cancelled after Police Scotland became concerned over the safety of supporters.

Taylor explained on Twitter: “There were too many fans lining the route and police considered that it was unsafe to take a bus parade through.”

He also explained that a decision against using barriers and "a lack of resource" also played a part.

He continued: "On Thursday it was decided not to have barriers as it was considered they might pen people in.

“Ultimately the volume of people and lack of resource to manage it meant it was unsafe to take the bus parade through.”

He didn't, however, rule out the possibility that something else would be planned in the near future, saying: “Hopefully there will be something else arranged.”

READ MORE - Have Liverpool been given a Celtic hand-me-down as a new kit?