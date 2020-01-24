Celtic slash prices on 2019/20 New Balance kit amid rumours Adidas to take over in the summer

Celtic have slashed prices on their replica strip offerings as the champions' deal with New Balance approaches an end.

The Hoops' tie-up with the American firm expires in the summer and many fans are speculating that the discounts in the club shop may be indicative of a big announcement on the way.

Last month website FootyHeadlines.com, which often leaks kits before their official release, claimed Celtic were on the verge of signing a bumper deal with the German-headquartered sportswear firm.

An article on the website claimed: "A Celtic Park insider has confirmed to us that the club will sign with the three-stripe brand next season."

Supporters have been excited by the prospect of Adidas producing the club's kits for the first time in history. Prior to the New Balance deal, Celtic had kits made by Umbro and Nike, but many fans were unimpressed with the kits made by the US-based supplier.

Many "concept kit" mock-ups have circulated online as fans try to imagine what an Adidas-made Celtic kit might look like.