Celtic show leniency with Green Brigade ticket ban u-turn

Celtic have lifted the ban imposed on the Green Brigade, the fans group have announced.

Part of the safe standing section is closed during the Europa League clash between Celtic and Rennes. Picture: SNS

The Parkhead club banned the section of their support following a third Uefa charge this campaign for banners and pyrotechnics on display during the 2-1 home win over Lazio.

Announcing the decision ahead of the Europa League home match with Rennes, Celtic said the ban would be imposed indefinitely on a section of fans in the safe-standing area of Celtic Park.

However, it now appears that the sides have come to an agreement with the club now allowing supporters to attend tonight's match with Hamilton and Sunday's Betfred Cup final with Rangers.

The Green Brigade released a short statement on Wednesday morning.

It read: "We can confirm that the full standing section will be open for tonight’s game and tickets for those within the section who were successful in the ballot have been guaranteed for Sunday’s Cup Final.

"We look forward to getting back to supporting the team."