Celtic 'set to swoop for defender' after move to Barcelona fell through

Reports in Ghana claim Celtic are looking to buy defender Gideon Mensah.

His club Red Star Salzburg are hopeful of sending him out on loan for this season as they look to get experience for the 21-year-old.

Gideon Mensah, left-centre, playing in a youth international for Ghana.

According to Ghana Soccernet, Celtic are one of four clubs said to be pursuing the left-back, with Zulte Wagregem, Gent and his former club Sturm Graz also chasing his signature.

This comes after a move from Mensah to Catalan giants Barcelona fell through.

The La Liga side were said to be impressed with the Ghanaian youth international as he featured in a friendly against rivals Real Madrid.

However, they couldn't agree on a deal that would've saw Mensah come on loan with an option to buy.