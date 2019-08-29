Celtic set to beat Man City to signing of highly-rated Championship defender

Celtic could pip Manchester City to the signing of Birmingham City youngster Mitchell Roberts.

The 18-year-old defender has caught the eye of both clubs after impressing for the Blues' development squad.

City were alerted to his talents during the summer, when he impressed during a friendly at the Etihad Campus as part of a Birmingham Under-23 side, while Celtic have also been tracking his progress and could steal in with a bid before the Scottish window closes next week.

He signed a one-year professional deal during the summer but the St Andrews side could be convinced to sell if the price is right.

Roberts has been with the Championship side since 2011, after the club scouted him while he was playing Sunday League football.

The teenager suffered a knee injury during his first year as a scholar at Birmingham but starred for the Under-18s and Under-23s after making a comeback.