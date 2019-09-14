Celtic’s rivals Rennes foiled by VAR and fail to score for first time in 11 league games

Rennes warmed up for Thursday’s Europa League visit of Celtic by being held to a goalless draw at Ligue 1 rivals Brest.

Julien Stephan’s side twice thought they had broken the deadlock but were foiled both times by the video assistant referee.

First VAR spotted an offside when Jeremy Gelin fired home from a Damien Da Silva knockdown on 51 minutes.

Then, around 15 minutes later, it was used again to identify a push by Jordan Siebatcheu in the build-up to a ‘goal’ that striker Raphinha scored.

It meant that, while Rennes stretched their unbeaten away record to five games, they were forced to share derby bragging rights with Brest.

Stephan’s team lacked the creative spark to break down their opponents’ packed defence and failed to score for the first time in 11 league games.

Neil Lennon will be hoping for more of the same when Celtic visit the Stade de la Route de Lorient on Thursday evening for the first round of matches in Europa League Group E.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, Neymar grabbed the headlines. The Brazilian was booed by Paris St Germain supporters on his return to the French champions’ side – then scored a spectacular late winner in their 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

The Brazilian was included in the PSG team for the first time this season after his very public desire to move back to Barcelona over the summer eventually came to nothing.

Some fans were still booing even when he scored an injury-time overhead kick.

Rangers’ opening Europa League Group G opponents Feyenoord, who travel to Ibrox on Thursday, are in domestic action this afternoon against ADO Den Haag.