Celtic's Odsonne Edouard named in France Under-21 squad for the first time

Odsonne Edouard has been named in the France Under-21 squad and could win his first cap against Albania and the Czech Republic.

The 21-year-old has effectively replaced former Hoops team-mate Moussa Dembele in Sylvain Ripoll's 21-man squad.

The Frenchman has scored five goals and laid on four more in nine appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Edouard has a solid reputation on the age-grade international scene, having scored a combined 24 goals in 36 matches for the Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-19s.