Celtic's next summer signing touches down at Glasgow Airport ahead of £3m move

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has arrived at Glasgow Airport ahead of his prospective £3 million move to Celtic.

READ MORE - Revealed: How Arsenal plan to sign Kieran Tierney - without paying the full £25m now

The Rapid Vienna full-back is on the verge of completing a switch to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions, where he'll become the club's third signing of the summer.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo arrives at Glasgow Airport.

Toulouse centre-back Christopher Jullien and Bolton midfielder Luca Connell were both added last weekend as Neil Lennon seeks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old could find himself as the club's first-choice left-back if Kieran Tierney leaves this summer. Both Napoli and Arsenal are interested in his signature with the latter having a £15 million bid rejected.

For the meantime, though, Celtic are looking for the Belgian to add competition for places at the position.

Lennon said: "We are not too far away and he will be another good addition to the squad.

“He gives us competition at left back, he’s strong, athletic and good on the ball.”