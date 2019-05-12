Celtic’s Neil Lennon subjected to sectarian abuse by Rangers fans during Old Firm clash

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon was subjected to sectarian abuse from sections of the Rangers support during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Ibrox this afternoon.

The abuse, which constituted a chant branding him a ‘sad Fenian b*****d’, is expected to be reported to the SPFL by the match delegate.

Neil Lennon shouts instructions at his team. The Celtic interim boss was subjected to sectarian abuse during the game. Picture: SNS Group

There were also reports of home fans singing a song making reference to the recent deaths of two of Celtic’s Lisbon Lions European Cup-winning squad.

Captain Billy McNeill and scorer of the winning goal Stevie Chalmers passed away within a week of each other at the end of last month.

It’s not the first instance of sectarian abuse at a Scottish match this term.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was subjected to anti-Catholic abuse during a cup tie at Ibrox while Kille striker Kris Boyd was targeted by Celtic fans during a match at Rugby Park.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes gesticulated to Celtic fans who chanted abuse at him during the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park and in March, Police Scotland were probing claims of sectarian singing aimed at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Light Blues’ 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen, in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox.

Chants branding the Gers boss a “sad Orange b*****d” are understood to have been heard towards the end of the match.

And in November last year, Lennon’s agent Martin Reilly claimed the then Hibs head coach was subjected to sectarian abuse every day, adding: “He brings it on because he’s Irish, he’s Catholic, he played for Northern Ireland, and he signed for Celtic.”