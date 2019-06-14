Celtic’s move for David Turnbull in doubt

David Turnbull’s move to Celtic looks to be off after contract talks with the Motherwell player’s agent stalled.

Motherwell on Wednesday accepted a club record fee understood to be worth about £3 million but Celtic’s offer to the player has not been accepted.

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “Celtic was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent.

“Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player’s agent.

“Celtic is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic. If not, we move on.”

