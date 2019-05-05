Celtic’s James Forrest wins PFA Scotland Player of the Year award

Celtic winger James Forrest was last night unveiled as the Player of the Year at the PFA Scotland annual dinner in Glasgow.

The Scotland star, who helped his club clinch an eighth straight title at Pittodrie on Saturday and hopes to complete a third consecutive treble by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final later this month, has scored 22 times for club and country this season.

He was not present to collect the trophy because the Celtic squad were in Dublin celebrating their title win. The top PFA Scotland prize has now ended up at Parkhead for six years running.

The Young Player of the Year award went to Rangers winger Ryan Kent, whose season-long loan from Liverpool is due to expire following their final league fixture against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Steve Clarke of Kilmarnock, who is one of the candidates under consideration by the SFA board to succeed Alex McLeish in charge of the national team, was the runaway winner of the Manager of the Year award after guiding the Ayrshire club to third place in the Premiership with two games remaining.

The Championship’s Player of the Year award was captured by veteran Queen of the South centre-forward Stephen Dobbie, pictured, who has scored 40 goals in 42 appearances for the Dumfries club. Managerless Queens will need more of his goals tomorrow night when they enter the first leg of a play-off against Montrose.

The League One prize went to Arbroath striker Bobby Linn, whose 23 goals helped the Angus club to claim the title and a place in the second tier. Edinburgh City target man Blair Henderson was chosen as the top performer in League Two following a particularly productive first campaign at Ainslie Park which saw him harvest 38 goals from 46 appearances.

PFA Scotland’s Special Merit prize was presented to Dr John McLean from the Hampden Clinic, while Rangers’ striker Alfredo Morelos won Goal of the Season for his curling 20-yarder in a 4-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.