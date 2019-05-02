Celtic’s Callum McGregor: I voted for Rangers ace as my Player of the Year

Callum McGregor has been shortlisted with team-mate James Forrest and Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award but the Celtic midfielder revealed he had voted for an Old Firm rival in the poll.

McGregor was nominated just days after picking up his club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards at the Hoops’ end of season bash.

Callum McGregor, seen here modelling Celtic's new kit, has revealed he voted for a Rangers player. Picture: SNS Group

He said: “I voted for [Rangers goalkeeper] Allan McGregor. I just think he has been outstanding.

“There were so many moments, especially towards the start of the season, where he was keeping Rangers in it in Europe at times with massive saves.

“We played against them in the first game this season and he was outstanding, he really kept the score down that day as well, so I think his experience has been massive for Rangers and bringing the team together.

“And, of course, his name is McGregor!”