Celtic's £20m ace scouted by Premier League side, Rangers sign duo, 'No way back' for Parkhead star, Hearts fans give over £9m to club, Fraser Forster had offers, Europa League is Old Firm's level - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Celtic boss Neil Lennon reveals other interest in Fraser Forster, Leicester City scouted Parkhead star and Rangers sign duo.
All the latest from the Scottish Premiership, news, transfer speculation and more. Stories involving Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers.
1. Rodgers wants Ajer
Former Celtic boss wants to sign Kristoffer Ajer. A Leicester City scout was at Parkhead to watch the Norwegian against Lazio. (Daily Mail)