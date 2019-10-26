Celtic's £20m ace scouted by Premier League side, Rangers sign duo, 'No way back' for Parkhead star, Hearts fans give over £9m to club, Fraser Forster had offers, Europa League is Old Firm's level - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

.

Former Celtic boss wants to sign Kristoffer Ajer. A Leicester City scout was at Parkhead to watch the Norwegian against Lazio. (Daily Mail)

1. Rodgers wants Ajer

Ex-Rangers defender believes Leicester City should be watching Callum McGregor. The Premier League side had scouts watching Celtic. (The Scotsman)

2. Leicester should be watching Callum McGregor

Hibs will promote Graeme Mathie to become the club's first sporting director. He has been linked with Kilmarnock and Rangers recently. (Evening News)
Rangers have completed the signings of Julian Anderson and Krystof Hampl. The midfielders will join up with the club's U18s. (Scottish Sun)

4. Rangers sign duo

