There are 14 potential options, most of which will hold little to no fear for Neil Lennon's men who beat Lazio home and away to top their group. There are a few big names in the hat, a couple they would ideally avoid, while there is plenty of matches which would prompt intrigue.

1. APOEL Nicosia Finished runners-up behind Sevilla. Getty Buy a Photo

2. AZ Alkmaar Second in a group with Manchester United. Drew 0-0 with the Red Devils. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Bayer Leverkusen The Germans dropped down from the Champions League, finishing behind Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Club Brugge The Belgians picked up three points to finish third behind Real Madrid and PSG in the Champions League. Getty Buy a Photo

View more