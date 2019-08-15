Celtic rocked by news key man faces two months out, will miss Rangers and Europa League games

Celtic have been rocked by the news that first-choice goalkeeper Scott Bain could be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a hand injury.

Reports in The Sun claim that Neil Lennon is now on the hunt for a goalkeeper after the former Dundee No.1 picked up the injury in the wake of Tuesday's Champions League exit at the hands of CFR 1907 Cluj.

Bain played the full 90 minutes against the Romanians, conceding four as Dan Petrescu's side advanced 5-4 on aggregate.

Craig Gordon will likely start against Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup this weekend, while Conor Hazard is likely to be promoted to the bench.

The former Hearts and Sunderland shot-stopper has been playing second fiddle to Bain all season bar one game.

Lennon is now likely to step up his hunt for experienced cover while Bain recovers.

The 27-year-old will miss the first Old Firm game of the season as well as the Europa League matches against AIK Stockholm or Sheriff Tiraspol.

Celtic have also been linked with a loan move for Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe.