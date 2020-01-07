Celtic 'risk missing out on Andraz Sporar' as Sporting CP and clubs from Qatar and Russia enter race

Celtic have been told they risk missing out on Slovenian strike target Andraz Sporar.

The international forward has hit 20 goals in 26 games for club Slovan Bratislava and has attracted attention from the Hoops as well as Bristol City, Sporting CP, Al-Gharafa in Qatar and an unnamed club in Russia.

The Scottish champions have already held talks with Sporar's club and agent but Slovan Bratislava's general director Ivan Kmotrik has warned the Hoops that they face missing out on the player unless they step up their interest soon.

Valued at around £6 million, Sporar is likely to move this window - but if Kmotrik's comments are anything to go by, Celtic face a battle to land the player unless they make a firm offer in the coming days.

Neil Lennon is understood to be prioritising the arrival of at least one striker, possibly two. Celtic have also been linked with Glenn Murray of Brighton, Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp, Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City and Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.