Celtic 'rekindle interest' in £15m former Liverpool attacker

Celtic are looking to try and sign Jordon Ibe before the end of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Parkhead side were linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker in the summer but the move failed to transpire.

Bournemouth attacker Jordon Ibe. Picture: SNS

Ibe has just six months left on his deal with Eddie Howe's side and is looking for a new club after falling out of favour.

The former Liverpool and England under-21 youngster was Bournemouth's club-record buy when they brought him to Kings Park in 2016, but after a strong start he's found first-team opportunities increasingly hard to come by and has made just four appearances this season.

Celtic face competition in the form of Crystal Palace, who could give Ibe the chance to remain in the English Premier League and his home city of London.