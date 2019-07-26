Arsenal have re-opened talks with Celtic regarding the 25million transfer of Kieran Tierney. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic refuse to budge as talks re-open, Lennon personally scouts target, Hibs signing credits Hearts pair, Rodgers raids Celtic, ex-Hibs boss to China - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock are running the rule over defender Teddy Mezague. The 29-year-old is on trial at Rugby Park as he seeks an exit from Israeli side Hapoel Raanana. (Daily Record)

Hibs new boy Joe Newell has credited Hearts pair Michael Smith and Conor Washington with helping to sell him on a move to Edinburgh. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has lured analyst Jack Lyons from the Celtic scouting department to join him at Leicester City. (Scottish Sun)

