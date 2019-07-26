Celtic refuse to budge as talks re-open, Lennon personally scouts target, Hibs signing credits Hearts pair, Rodgers raids Celtic, ex-Hibs boss to China - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Friday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock. Tierney SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Killie eye Mezague Kilmarnock are running the rule over defender Teddy Mezague. The 29-year-old is on trial at Rugby Park as he seeks an exit from Israeli side Hapoel Raanana. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Hibs signing credits Hearts pair Hibs new boy Joe Newell has credited Hearts pair Michael Smith and Conor Washington with helping to sell him on a move to Edinburgh. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Rodgers raids Celtic Brendan Rodgers has lured analyst Jack Lyons from the Celtic scouting department to join him at Leicester City. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3