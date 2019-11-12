Celtic receive transfer boost as target available for cut-price fee

Celtic have learned that they can land transfer target Niklas Dorsch for a reduced fee, reports the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Rangers eye January move for Aberdeen star if Ibrox ace leaves, Celtic learn of cut-price fee for transfer target, Pep Guardiola phones Hibs over manager's job, pair in running for Hearts role - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Scottish champions are interested in signing the former Bayern Munich midfielder, either in January or in next year's summer window.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Niklas Dorsch.

The 21-year-old has impressed at Heidenheim in the German second tier and has caught the attention of Parkhead talent spotters.

Due to a buyout clause in the player's contract, Celtic would only need to pay £3.2 million to land his services.

A number of European sides are also said to be in contention for the player, though it is believed Dorsch would like to see out the remainder of the season in Germany.