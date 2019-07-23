Celtic receive signing boost as Leeds United 'not interested' in signing target

Celtic have received a boost in their pursuit of midfielder Romaine Sawyers as the Daily Mirror report that Championship side Leeds United are not interested in the player.

A £1.5 million bid from Celtic was knocked back by his club Brentford, who also rejected a £2.2 million offer from West Brom.

Celtic target Romaine Sawyers.

Leeds were also said to be monitoring the situation with Marcelo Biesla a fan of the 27-year-old.

However, journalists David Anderson now insists the Elland Road club will not attempt to sign the St Kitts and Nevis international.

Sawyers, born and raised in Birmingham, is a former West Brom player having graduated through the club's youth academy. He left without making a first-team appearance before sparkling with first Walsall and then Brentford.

Lennon is keen to add the playmaking midfielder as he looks to strengthen his options in the centre of the park for the upcoming season.