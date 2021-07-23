Celtic receive significant boost in bid to re-sign fans favourite, Parkhead bosses eye deal for £1m-rated defender, Scottish Government to assist top-flight side - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic are looking to bring back Fraser Forster for another spell with the club. Picture: SNS

Celtic in Forster boost

Celtic have received a significant boost in their hopes of bringing Fraser Forster back to the club after the goalkeeper rejected an extension to his Southampton contract which is due to expire next summer. Celtic are also said to be interested in signing £1 million-rated Lausanne-Sport defender Moritz Lenz. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic sound out EPL clubs over centre-back loan deal

Celtic have reached out to both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur about bringing another centre-back in on loan with the Parkhead side interested in Ko Itakura and Cameron Carter-Vickers, respectively. City have set a hefty price to take the Japanese defender to Scotland for the season. (Daily Record)

Celtic eye move for Ligue 1 striker

Celtic are one of four clubs interested in signing Rennes’ Senegalese striker M'Baye Niang, according to reports in Italy. Serie A side Venezia are said to be leading the chase as they compete with Ange Postecoglou’s men, Fenerbahce and Shanghai Shenhua for his signature. (Daily Record)

Hibs to appeal Newell red

Hibs will investigate the possibility of appealing Joe Newell’s red card after the Easter Road side suffered a frustrating night despite taking a 3-0 first-leg lead in their Conference League qualifier against Santa Coloma. (The Scotsman)

Glass hails Aberdeen

Stephen Glass hailed his side’s triumphant start to their competitive season after Aberdeen blew away BK Hacken at Pittodrie in a 5-1 romp. However, Glass said he was not getting ahead of himself prior to what is set to prove an emotional return to Gothenburg. (The Scotsman)

Scottish Government to assist St Johnstone

The Scottish Government will work alongside the football authorities in a bid to find a “suitable solution” to St Johnstone’s potential Europa League venue crisis against Galatasaray. The Perth club are due likely to face Galatasaray in the next round and, if that is the case, both legs are set to be at a neutral venue due to Turkey being on the Covid-19 red list for foreign travel. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hopes for youngster

Hearts want teenager Cammy Logan to challenge Michael Smith for the right-back position throughout this season. The Riccarton academy graduate is he is expected to push for game-time in the first team once he recovers from a back injury. (Evening News)

