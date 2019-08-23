Celtic receive significant blow in hunt for right-back signing target

Celtic target Robert Gumny has his heart set on a move to Serie A as it looks increasingly likely the Ladbrokes Premiership champions are going to miss out on their signing target.

The 21-year-old is valued at around 6 million euros and has attracted interest from Neil Lennon's side.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The Parkhead club have already signed a right-back in the form of Hatem Abd Elhamed, though Lennon himself admitted they're looking to bring in two players for the position this transfer window.

It doesn't seem Gumny is going to be that man. The Daily Record reports that sources in Poland insist the Lech Poznan defender has his heart set on a move to Italy and would only consider a deal from a club in one of the other top five European leagues.

The lack of Champions League football on offer from Celtic, following last week's exit at the hands of Cluj, has also hampered their pursuit.