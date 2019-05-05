Celtic receive boost in bid to keep Kieran Tierney - reports

Celtic have been dealt a boost in their hopes of keeping Kieran Tierney this summer, according to the Daily Star.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. Picture: SNS

It was said that Leicester City would try to sign the Scottish international in a deal worth around £30 million after Ben Chilwell was sold to Manchester City for a figure around double that price.

However, it’s since been reported that City have pulled out of the deal to sign Chilwell, who is now expected to remain at Leicester.

Should Chilwell move on, former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants Tierney as his replacement.

The boyhood Hoops fan has often expressed his happiness at playing for his heroes and is under contract at Parkhead until 2023.