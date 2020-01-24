Celtic recall Ewan Henderson from loan spell 24 hours before they face Ross County

Celtic have recalled midfielder Ewan Henderson from his loan spell at Ross County.

The 19-year-old, who has bagged three assists in seven games for the Hoops, made ten appearances for the Staggies but has only completed the full 90 minutes on two occasions.

His parent club hosts the Dingwall outfit in a Ladbrokes Premiership clash tomorrow, but it is unclear if Henderson will be named in the Celtic matchday squad.

A statement from Ross County read: "Ross County FC can confirm that Celtic have recalled midfielder Ewan Henderson from his loan here at the Global Energy Stadium.

"Everybody at Ross County thanks Ewan for his contribution in his time here and wish him all the very best for his future."