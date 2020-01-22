Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish clubs can revamp England's Carabao Cup, claims Premier League boss

David Moyes has called for a revamp of England's League Cup - insisting Scottish teams should be incorporated into the competition to increase interest.

The West Ham United boss comments came after his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola claimed that England's top teams are "playing too much football" and with dwindling interest in the Carabao Cup, the tournament is in dire need of a rethink.

Now Moyes has called for Scottish teams such as his former club Celtic and their rivals Rangers to be included in the competition in a bid to reignite interest in the competition and potentially provide a money-spinning opportunity for TV networks.

He said: "Folk might shoot [the idea] down but I think the opportunity to introduce the Scottish teams would give it a chance.

“Maybe one of the TV companies — if you’re calling it the British Cup — might be a bit more interested and it might bring in a bit more money.

“I don’t think that down here the clubs like Celtic and Rangers are given enough credit for the size of their football clubs."

Moyes, who spent three seasons at Parkhead, believes there are "only maybe two clubs in England" larger than the Old Firm pair.

"We’ve just come out of one of the worst periods of Brexit. Why can we not actually bring Britain together and have a British Cup instead of a League Cup?

“I think what you might do is bring bigger crowds, certainly from Scotland," he added.

Previous incarnations

A British League Cup was set up in the early 1900s to raise money for the victims of the 1902 Ibrox Disaster, comprising the winners and runners-up of the Scottish and English football leagues.

In the 1970s, the Texaco Cup (or International League Board Competition to give it its proper name) was established, featuring teams from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, although political pressure prompted the teams from Ireland to withdraw after the 1971/72 edition. The tournament carried on with teams from England and Scotland and was rebranded as the Anglo-Scottish Cup in 1975, lasting until the 1980/81 season.