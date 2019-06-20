Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic 'player swap deal', EPL defender sparks Rangers rumours, Celtic bid to keep want-away player, Greeks eye SPFL pair - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories involving Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers today...

Carl Jenkinson could join Celtic this summer with Kieran Tierney going the opposite way. (Various)

1. Jenkinson still on Celtic radar

West Brom have emerged as contenders to sign rumoured Celtic target Carl Jenkinson. (Sky Sports)

2. West Brom to battle Hoops for Jenkinson?

Napoli have reignited their interest in Kieran Tierney. (SportLens)

3. Napoli eye Tierney

Leigh Griffiths could make his comeback for Celtic in the Champions League first round qualifying tie with FK Sarajevo (The Scotsman)

4. Griff set for return

