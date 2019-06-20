Celtic 'player swap deal', EPL defender sparks Rangers rumours, Celtic bid to keep want-away player, Greeks eye SPFL pair - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories involving Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers today...
1. Jenkinson still on Celtic radar
Carl Jenkinson could join Celtic this summer with Kieran Tierney going the opposite way. (Various)
Getty
2. West Brom to battle Hoops for Jenkinson?
West Brom have emerged as contenders to sign rumoured Celtic target Carl Jenkinson. (Sky Sports)
Getty
3. Napoli eye Tierney
Napoli have reignited their interest in Kieran Tierney. (SportLens)
other
4. Griff set for return
Leigh Griffiths could make his comeback for Celtic in the Champions League first round qualifying tie with FK Sarajevo (The Scotsman)
other
