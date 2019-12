Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Fraser Forster - 9/10 Kept Celtic in the game single-handedly, often literally, and capped display with penalty save.

2. Jeremie Frimpong - 6 Played Kent well in the first half and was performing well until conceding penalty.

3. Kristoffer Ajer - 6 Given a torrid time by Morelos in the first half but pulled things together in the second half.

4. Christopher Jullien - 8 Frenchman has struck up a good partnership with Ajer and scored fine winner.

