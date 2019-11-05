C

Celtic plan summer of 2020 transfer, Rangers star slates Hearts attacker, Lennon open to new contract for Parkhead ace, Moyes speaks out on Edinburgh club links - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Motherwell.

Celtic could make a move for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas next summer, with reports in the player's homeland suggesting the Hoops hierarchy has given recruitment chief Nick Hammond the green light to pursue the player. (Sdna)
Getty
John Hartson has branded his former club Celtics current domination of Scottish football as almost embarrassing and believes the onus is firmly on Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to bring it to a halt next month. (The Scotsman)

2. Celtic domination 'embarrassing'

Neil Lennon believes Scott Brown can continue playing at Celtic beyond his current contract and is open to holding discussions about an extension. (The Scotsman)

3. New Brown deal?

Alan Stubbs has refused to rule out a return to Easter Road after Hibs sacked Paul Heckingbottom after 32 games in charge. (The Scotsman)

4. Stubbs to replace Hecky?

