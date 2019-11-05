Celtic plan summer of 2020 transfer, Rangers star slates Hearts attacker, Lennon open to new contract for Parkhead ace, Moyes speaks out on Edinburgh club links - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Motherwell.
Celtic could make a move for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas next summer, with reports in the player's homeland suggesting the Hoops hierarchy has given recruitment chief Nick Hammond the green light to pursue the player. (Sdna)
John Hartson has branded his former club Celtics current domination of Scottish football as almost embarrassing and believes the onus is firmly on Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to bring it to a halt next month. (The Scotsman)