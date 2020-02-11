Celtic paying Fraser Forster a massive £40k-a-week claims ex-star

Celtic are paying a substantial £40,000-a-week for Fraser Forster, according to ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas.

The England international is on loan at Parkhead from Premier League side Southampton.

Forster re-joined the club in the summer on a season-long loan deal, five years after leaving Celtic for the south coast in a £10million move.

Impressive form for Southampton saw the 31-year-old touted as a possible replacement for David de Gea at Manchester United during the 2015-2016 season, as well as a soon-to-be England No.1.

It led to the player being rewarded with a bumper contract before getting an additional year not long after.

Forster's contract runs until 2022 and he is on a reported £70,000-a-week.

However, Celtic were able to re-sign him after he fell out of favour at St Mary's playing just once for Southampton between the start of 2018 and the summer of 2019.

According to ex-Celtic striker Nicholas, the club are paying a signifcant percentage of the player's wage without an option to make the deal permanent.

In his Daily Express column, he claimed: "They are paying near to £40,000 a week to Southampton for Fraser Forster, I'm led to believe, and there is no commitment to do a transfer at the end of it."

Forster has made 31 appearances this campaign, and is a key reason why Celtic sit top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and have reached the knock-out stages of the Europa League.