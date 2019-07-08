Celtic 'open talks' with English Championship side over defender

Celtic have opened talks with Huddersfield Town over the signing of Tommy Smith, according to the Daily Record.

The full-back is valued at around £4 million by the West Yorkshire club, who finished bottom of the English Premier League last term.

Huddersfield right-back Tommy Smith.

Celtic are looking to get the deal down to around the £3 million mark as they step up their pursuit of a new right-back.

The Hoops saw both Mikael Lustig and Jeremy Toljan depart the club in the summer and have been in the market for an experienced option alongside youngster Anthony Ralston.

Stoke City are also said to be interested in the 27-year-old, who has made 200 appearances for Huddersfield since signing for their under-21s following his exit from Manchester City's youth academy.

Celtic are also said to be preparing a second bid for Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers after their initial £1.5 million offer was rejected.