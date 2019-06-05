Celtic 'open signing talks' in pursuit of Premier League right-back

Have your say

Celtic have opened talks with Sheffield United over the signing of George Baldock, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old is said to be keen on a move to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions despite winning promotion to the English Premier League last term.

The right-back made 27 appearances for the Bramall Lane side as they finished runners-up to Norwich City in the Championship table.

Baldock could be sacrificed in order to improve manager Chris Wilder's budget ahead of next season.

Celtic have reportedly stated what the opening offer would be. They're in the market for a new right-back with club stalwart Mikael Lustig's future still up in the air.

The Swede's contract expires in the summer and he has yet to sign a new deal.

