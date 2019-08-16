Celtic open contract talks with blossoming talent just one year after extension

Have your say

Celtic will open contract talks with defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Celtic to face AIK after Swedish champions see off Sheriff Tiraspol

The Norwegian has blossomed over the past 12 months as he's become a mainstay of Neil Lennon's defence.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

There has been reported interest in the player this summer with Celtic apparently valuing their asset around £15 million.

Even though the player inked a four-year deal last season, Lennon wishes to fend off potential suitors from elsewhere with a new and improved contract.

The Parkhead boss is said to have named Ajer as one of five players that Celtic cannot sell before the end of the transfer window.

The centre-back joined the Ladbrokes Premiership champions in June 2016 from Start for a fee of around £650,000.

READ MORE - Eight goalkeepers Celtic could look to sign as back-up during Scott Bain's injury