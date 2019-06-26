Celtic on the verge of making first signing this summer as defender 'agrees terms'

Celtic are on the verge of completing a deal for defender Christopher Jullien, according to reports in France.

READ MORE - Celtic star wanted by Premier League club for bargain £2m price

It was reported last night that the Scottish champions had their bid for the centre-back accepted by Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Christopher Jullien challenges former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during a match between Toulouse and Lyon last season.

It is believed the deal is worth to up to £8 million, which would make Jullien the second most expensive player in Celtic's history of the deal goes through.

That looks increasingly likely to happen with L'Equipe reporting that Jullien has agreed terms and is ready to put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old will help offset the loss of Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic this last summer.

He will also become Celtic's first signing of this window unless the club can finally get their move for David Turnbull completed.

The Motherwell player's on-again-off-again move to Neil Lennon's side has gone on for a number of weeks, with latest reports suggesting a knee injury has left the transfer hanging in the balance.

READ MORE - Celtic shortlist 10 full-backs, Hearts to sign striker, Gerrard's message to Ryan Kent, Celtic agree fee for defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

