Celtic on alert as Kilmarnock 'keen to cash in on star'

Kilmarnock will listen to offers for star right-back Stephen O'Donnell this summer.

The Scottish Sun reports that Killie are eager to get the best value they can for the Scottish international before his contract runs out next summer and he could leave for nothing.

Stephen O'Donnell slides in on Odsonne Edouard during a clash at Celtic Park.

One potential destination is Celtic with interim boss Neil Lennon an admirer of the 27-year-old.

Any move would depend on whether Lennon is granted the job on a full-time basis.

There are also said to be several clubs in the English Championship who are keen on O'Donnell.

