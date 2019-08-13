Celtic not finished in right-back market as club 'reignite interest in £6m star'

Celtic have reignited their interest in Lech Poznan full-back Robert Gumny, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions were linked with a move for the 21-year-old earlier this year while Brendan Rodgers was still manager.

Lech Poznan full-back Robert Gumny.

With just under three weeks left until the transfer window closes they've decided to have another look at the Polish youth international, who'll reportedly cost around £6 million.

Celtic have already recruited one right-back this summer in the former of Hatem Abd Elhamed but are keen to add competition for places.

The club's transfer budget has been bolstered by the sale of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal for a reported £25 million fee.

