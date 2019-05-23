Celtic new manager: Reports of Monday announcement from club 'untrue'

Reports of a planned event at Celtic Park on Monday, leading many to believe it could be the unveiling of the club's next permanent manager, are not genuine.





Glasgow City Council appeared to have issued a "Traffic Information Bulletin" affecting the Celtic Park area on Monday.

The bulletin referred to the "expectation of large crowds" in the vicinity, leading to road closures "for the safety of those attending event at Celtic Park" between 2pm and 6pm.



However, the council has taken to social media to dispel the rumours, confirming that the screenshot is, in fact, fake.



A message on the authority's Twitter account read: "You might have seen a screenshot of a council traffic bulletin that says London Road will be closed to make way for crowds in front of Celtic Park on Monday afternoon.



"Sorry to disappoint, but it's a fake."



Celtic have already confirmed a celebratory parade in the event of the Bhoys winning the Scottish Cup and sealing a third consecutive treble will take place on Saturday evening.

A similar event was staged when the Hoops announced Brendan Rodgers as their new manager in May 2016.

A string of high-profile managers, including Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes have all been linked with the role while interim boss Neil Lennon remains in contention.