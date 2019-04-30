Celtic new kit: Is this leaked 2019/20 home strip genuine - or another fake?

The launch of the new Celtic home kit takes place this week - and ahead of the event, leaked images have appeared on social media claiming to show the 2019/20 strip.

The images surfaced on FootyHeadlines.com just days after the site confirmed earlier leaked pictures supposedly showing a Celtic kit with five stars above the club crest were fake.

The images have appeared on the FootyHeadlines.com website. Picture: FootyHeadlines

A statement from the website read: “The ‘leaked’ Celtic 19-20 home kit has been mocked up by a prankster who added a Footy Headlines watermark to add credibility and fool people. We can confirm that this is not our picture, and that is 100 per cent a fake.”

However, images claiming to show the new home kit and goalkeeper shirt have hit the internet on the FootyHeadlines site.

The 2019/20 home shirt is predominantly white, with the trademark green hoops increasing in size from top to bottom.

Similar to the recently leaked Liverpool home kit, also made by New Balance, the shirt features black flashes on the sleeves while the New Balance logo is also black.

How the 2019/20 home shirt will look. Picture: FootyHeadlines

The shoulders are white with green panels on the underside of the sleeves.

Images of the Hoops’ home goalkeeper kit have also been released. Predominantly dark charcoal grey with turquoise elements, the kit resembles the away kit worn by outfield players between 1992 and 1994.

Celtic will unveil their new home kit for the upcoming campaign at the Argyle Street Arches on Wednesday May 1. New Balance are trailing the event with the word “Reveal”, with every letter minus the ‘A’ in black - perhaps a nod to the black flashes on the home kit.

Elsewhere, the new Rangers home kit for the 2019/20 season has been unveiled as well.