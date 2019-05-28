Celtic new away kit: Are Hoops set to return to yellow for 2019/20?

A leaked image purporting to show Celtic's new away kit for the 2019/20 season suggests that the Hoops have returned to a predominantly yellow change kit.







The images, which appeared on well-known site FootyHeadlines show a yellow shirt with a subtle dark green tartan design incorporated in panels on the shoulders.



Made by New Balance and sponsored by Dafabet, all badges and logos are in dark green to match the shoulder panels.

The full shirt, showing dark green tartan shoulder panels

Although there are no images of the shorts, it seems likely they will be a similar green to the shoulder panels, with yellow and green socks to accompany.

The collar also features a single button, similar to the already-released home kit.

Celtic haven't had a yellow away kit since the 2013/14 season, when players took to the field wearing a yellow shirt with thin horizontal green stripes across the lower chest and midriff, green shorts and yellow and green socks.

The Hoops first adopted yellow as an alternative kit in the early 1970s, wearing a yellow shirt and yellow shorts with yellow and green socks for a December 1972 match against Hibs.



They paired green shorts with a yellow jersey and yellow and green socks four months later for a game against Greenock Morton.

Since then, yellow away kits have featured in the 1976/77, 1986/87, 1988, 1989-91, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2008/09 and 2013/14 seasons.

Celtic have had many themes on yellow change kits with the bumblebee strip, tiger stripe kit and last season's fluorescent number all included in the last 30 years.