Celtic name price for Olivier Ntcham - French media confirm Marseille interest

Celtic have placed a price tag on in-demand midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

Celtic have named their price for Olivier Ntcham, according to reports. Picture: SNS

The Parkhead side will ask potential suitors for at least €15million for the Frenchman, according to France Football.

The 23-year-old has interest from Portuguese giants Porto and Marseille in his homeland.

The latter, it was confirmed by local newspaper La Provence, are interested in bringing the player to Ligue 1.

Ntcham left France in 2012, swapping Le Havre for Manchester City's academy. He arrived at Celtic via a loan spell at Genoa and a £4.5million transfer.

Porto were said to have been keen on the player in January but nothing came of the speculation.

Ntcham has been inconsistent throughout the season, his campaign best summed up back in September when he netted the winner in an Old Firm clash, dominating the game, before being sent off against St Mirren in his next outing for the club.

New Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas is an admirer and La Provence, via Sport Witness, have reported that the 1993 Champions League finalists have 'reached out to gather information' on the player.