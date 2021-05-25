Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic's Australia options still open despite sitting out World Cup qualifiers to focus on club fitness

Tom Rogic will stay to regain fitness to be ready for the start of the new season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Socceroos face a hectic schedule and the manager has selected Hibs’ duo Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine as well as former SPFL players Jamie Maclaren, Ryan McGowan and Harry Souttar amongst his squad.

Rogic though, is a notable omission and Arnold has explained the reasons for being left out – but showed understanding, stressing the midfielder’s international career is not over and the door will be left open for his return as Australia aim for Qatar 2022.

He said: "Tom Rogic has a minor ankle injury to deal with and the only time he can get properly fit is now. He's hoping to use the close season to prepare for Celtic's European games.

"It won't be held against him in future."

Aaron Mooy – once of St Mirren - is also missing, for personal reasons with the midfielder only recently able to visit family due to COVID restrictions.

However Arnold has admitted he is pleased to include the likes of Boyle and Irvine against Kuwait, Nepal, Chinese Taipei and Jordan. He added: “I am very happy with the players that have arrived, and will continue to arrive, to represent the Socceroos.

“We’ve selected a balanced squad that combines youth and experience, but also one that rewards players for outstanding performances at their clubs over the past six to 12 months.”

“Our extended 31 player squad will provide us with the flexibility and adaptability that we will need given we will play four matches in 12 days.”