Celtic manager Neil Lennon speaks about his Hibs exit

Neil Lennon is currently enjoying the best start any manager has ever made with Celtic (31 games, 25 wins and only two defeats). But the lunchtime visit to Easter Road today will serve as a reminder of how precarious his position can be. Just eight months ago he parted company with Hibernian, the club which he had not only led back to the top tier but provided them with a top-four finish on their return.

However, a series of altercations with players and other members of staff in January saw him leave the club. At the time the Irishman was devastated but, following Brendan Rodgers’ abrupt departure from Parkhead to take charge of Leicester just four weeks later, he got the chance to return to Celtic, initially on a caretaker basis. He steered them safely to the coveted treble treble and did not disagree with the suggestion that leaving Leith was the best thing that could have happened to him.

“Possibly, but at the time you feel disappointed,” he said. “You’ve left them in a much better position than when you took over and we had some great times – Europe and promotion and semi-finals – a great campaign in the first year back and we travelled with a swagger. I enjoyed watching them play and the fans really appreciated it as well; they were cramming them in at times, which was great.

“Personally, I have only good memories of Hibs. I had a tremendous time there and it was good for my career. I worked with a lot of good players, we had a good fanbase and there are a lot of good people behind the scenes.

“You know that, when a manager leaves, very rarely does it end well and it was a little bit different, if you want to call it that… and that’s all I’m going to say. It’s not going to blight any of my time there because I enjoyed it.”

Celtic will be attempting to claim a ninth consecutive Premiership victory against Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who earned the right to meet the holders in the Betfred Cup semi-finals on 2 November by winning a penalty shoot-out at Kilmarnock on Wednesday and Lennon is taking nothing for granted.

“I’m sure, from a psychological point of view, that’s a big lift for them and they showed a bit of character after losing the derby at home,” he said. “They’ve picked themselves up and gone to a difficult place and got through.

“How much did that take out of them, with extra-time and penalties on an artificial pitch which can be demanding? We know that Easter Road – over the last two or three years – has been a difficult place to go to for Celtic but we have our own aims and incentives. We’ve made a brilliant start to the league campaign and we want to maintain that momentum.”

Central defender Jozo Simunovic hasn’t played since picking up a knee injury against AIK Stockholm a month ago and the Croatian is unlikely to be available until the New Year.

“He’s probably looking at three to four months out,” said Lennon. “It was a clean-up, he knows what to do and we’re just discussing if he can go home for a few weeks and do his rehab there.

“It’s a blow for us and the player. Thankfully, it’s not a micro-fracture again which is a serious operation where you’re out for up to eight months.”

Former Hibs striker Leigh Griffiths will also miss today’s match. “He’s got a virus and still has the thigh strain,” said Lennon. “He won’t be back for this weekend but may be in contention for Cluj on Thursday.”