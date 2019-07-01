Celtic manager Neil Lennon issues hands-off warning to Bayern Munich

Neil Lennon has insisted that Celtic will not be selling centre-back Liam Morrison to Bayern Munich.

The German giants have been credited with an interest in the 16-year-old, who is also said to be on the radar of fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Celtic youngster Liam Morrison is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Lennon, though, is adamant the youngster is going nowhere as Celtic aim to get him tied down to a new and improved contract.

He said: “That’s not going to happen. There is interest from Germany but Liam’s our player and we want to develop him.

“We’re not accepting any, or open to any, offers for him. I think we’re in negotiations over a new contract.

“It’s too early to say with him but he’s doing really well. He played well last Wednesday night. We’re very pleased with his progress.”

