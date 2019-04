Following news that bookmakers Paddy Power slashed the odds on Jose Mourinho to become next Celtic boss we look at the 15 managerial candidates best priced to takeover the Parkhead hotseat come the first league game of the 2019/2020 season.

1. Paul Hartley - 50/1 The ex-Celtic midfielder left Falkirk last year and was sacked by Dundee in 2017.

2. Roy Keane - 50/1 The former Celtic and Manchester United star is out of management since leaving his post as Republic of Ireland assistant.

3. Willy Sagnol - 50/1 The Bayern Munich legend's representative declared his client's interest in the Celtic job.

4. Jack Ross - 40/1 The Sunderland manger reportedly features on the shortlist for the Scotland position.

