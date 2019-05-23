Celtic manager latest: Ex-Premier League boss favourite for the job - and it's not Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez

Who will become the next Celtic manger?

The next permanent boss of the Parkhead side is turning into a saga with a favourite emerging, or re-emerging every other day.

Who will be new Celtic manger? Picture: SNS

For a sustained period of time current interim boss Neil Lennon was seen as the out-right favourite for the job, having steered Celtic towards the Treble Treble after Brendan Rodgers' departure.

However, lacklustre performances and defeat to Rangers has left the Northern Irishman in a vulnerable position and a lot could hinge on the Scottish Cup final against Heart of Midlothian on Saturday.

In the meantime the likes of ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas and Newcastle United manger Rafa Benitez have jumped to the head of the queue, and even Portuguese supremo Jose Mourinho has been mentioned.

However, ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes has been installed as bookies favourites.

Paddy Power have the Scot priced 6/4 to be the Celtic boss for the first game of the 2019/2020 league season, ahead of Lennon (11/4), Benitez (3/1) and Villas Boas (10/1).

With Celtic returning to European action on either the 9th or 10th of July, it is expected the club will move quick after the Scottish Cup final.